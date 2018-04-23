RCMP Lay Drug Charges after Home Searched in Port Hawkesbury area

RCMP say three men have been charged with drug related offences. Police say on Friday, members of the Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home near Port Hawkesbury.

RCMP arrested 31-year-old Joshua Nicholson, 24-year-old Steven MacEachern and 26-year-old Brendan MacAskill, all of Sugar Camp. All three have been charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and one count of Possession of Equipment to Assist in the Trafficking of Cocaine.

During the search, police seized a significant quantity of cocaine, marijuana, hashish, scales, cocaine presses, packaging, packaging equipment, cash and other drug paraphernalia. The three men have been held in custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today.