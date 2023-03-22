RCMP lay Firearms Charges after a Man Barricades himself in a home in Lower South River

Antigonish RCMP charged a man with firearms offences after an incident in Lower South River.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:40 p.m., RCMP received a request for a well-being check on a man at a home on Rogers Drive in Lower South River. Upon arrival the scene, the man pointed a firearm at RCMP officers, before barricading himself inside the home. RCMP officers confirmed the man was alone inside and secured the area. The Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team and Nova Scotia RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team were dispatched to the scene to assist. At no time was the man a threat to anyone outside of the home.

Over approximately 7 hours, an RCMP negotiator spoke with the man inside the home in an attempt to have him surrender peacefully. During this time, neighbouring homes were evacuated to ensure the safety of nearby residents.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. this morning, the man surrendered peacefully and was safely arrested.

59-year-old Richard Douglas Murray of Antigonish, has been charged with Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Uttering Threats. He was set to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court today.