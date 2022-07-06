RCMP lay Firearms Related Charges in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP has arrested a man for firearms offences.

On July 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP were called to a home on Gairloch Road in Rocklin after an incident involving a firearm. RCMP officers learned that a small group of people were searching the woods on Gairloch Road for a missing dog. During the search, the people heard a gun being fired behind a home. The people pulled into the driveway of the home, and were met by a man who was brandishing a firearm. The man told the people to get out of his driveway, threatened to shoot them and pointed the firearm at them. The people left the driveway and called the RCMP. No one was injured during this incident.

RCMP officers attended the home and safely arrested the man. The man was released on conditions and surrendered all of his firearms as part of the conditions of his release. The man will be facing charges of Careless Use of a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, and Uttering Threats. He is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on September 19.