RCMP lay Impaired Driving Charges following a Tractor Trailer Rollover Crash in Pictou County

RCMP in Pictou County have laid impaired driving charges following a single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. Police say around 6:30 last night, officers were called to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the median of Highway 104 at Alma. Prior to the crash, police had received reports of a possible impaired driver involving this same vehicle. Officers were told of the truck reportedly swerving between both lanes of traffic.

RCMP say the driver was arrested for impaired operation of motor vehicle at the scene before being transported to hospital in New Glagow for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 50-year-old Canso is facing charges of Fefusal of a Blood Demand and Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle in connection with this incident. He will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on February 28th.