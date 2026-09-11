RCMP lay Weapons Charges following an Incident in Orangedale

An Orangedale man faces charges following an arrest earlier this month.

On September 3 at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a report that a man had confronted a truck driver as the truck passed a residence on Ashfield Road. The man was in possession of a firearm and was reportedly unhappy with speeders on the road.

There were no reports of shots fired.

Officers went to the scene and saw the man in the yard at a home with a chainsaw.

After a crisis negotiator spoke with the man, he was safely arrested outside the home.

Robert Anthony Isadore, 45, of Orangedale, is charged with Careless Use of Firearm, Contravention of Regulations, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Possession Contrary to Order. He had a first court appearance on September 4 at Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court and remains in custody pending future court appearances.