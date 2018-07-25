RCMP looking for a Suspect in Connection with a Delivery Truck Theft in Port Hawkesbury

Police have released the photo of a person believed to be involved in the theft of a delivery

truck.

A release form the RCMP states a commercial delivery truck was taken from the parking lot of a mall on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury on July 19. People spotted the truck at a gas station in Waycobah a short time later and police noticed a person believed to be involved on security footage.

Police recovered the vehicle on July 21 near Sydney, where they arrested one person. Police have now released the photo in hopes of identifying the second person.