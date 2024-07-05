RCMP Make Arrest Following Break and Enter at a Port Hastings Business

RCMP arrested a person in relation to a break and enter at a business in Port Hastings.

On July 3, at 4:54 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP received a call of a break and enter in progress at a business in the 100 block of Highway 4. Officers from two neighbouring detachments and Nova Scotia RCMP Police Dog Services also attended.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed the suspect running away from the business into a wooded area, as well as damage to a window, and a substance that appeared to be spilled gasoline in an enclosed space inside the building.

It appeared that damage done during the break and enter caused a gas leak, which required Nova Scotia Power and fire services to attend in order to shut off power and contain the spill.

David Campbell, 49, of Middle Sackville, was safely arrested at approximately 7:00 p.m. near the location where the break and enter took place. He was charged with Break and Enter with Intent, Mischief, and Breach of Probation.

Campbell appeared in court on July 4, and was held in custody pending future court appearances.