RCMP make arrests following a Vehicle Theft in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP arrested five people following a vehicle theft.

On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, RCMP was advised by Westville Police of a stolen Toyota Camry fleeing the town. Officers learned that a man in the stolen car may wanted by the New Glasgow Regional Police for Attempted Murder.

RCMP officers located the Camry about 40 minutes later, which appeared to be travelling with a Subaru Forester, also reported stolen. Officers attempted to pull over the vehicles, but the drivers refused to stop.

Police later spotted the two cars stop in the distance, with the occupants of the Camry boarding the Subaru and continuing to flee.

RCMP officers, with assistance from RCMP Air Services, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services, located the Subaru later that morning at a home on Sergeant Lane in River John.

One of the RCMP officers struck the Subaru with their police vehicle when the Subaru left the driveway. The Subaru came to rest in the ditch; the three occupants were arrested at the scene.

A 31-year-old Pictou County woman, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was arrested and remanded into custody. A 44-year-old River John man, who also had an outstanding arrest warrant, was also detained, and later released by the court on conditions.

Police say 27-year-old Jessica Anna May Richards, 28-year-old Brandon Joseph Ward, both from New Glasgow, and 48-year-old Stanley Brian Knowles,from Hants County, each face two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and two counts each of Flight from a Peace Officer.

The three were remanded into custody and later turned over to the New Glasgow Regional Police in relation to their ongoing investigation