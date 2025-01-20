RCMP Make Arrests following Drug Seizure in Antigonish County

The RCMP’s Antigonish-Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) continued to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with a recent search warrant execution, their second so far in 2025.

On January 10, the Antigonish-Guysborough SCEU, with support from the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Port Hawkesbury Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Antigonish County District RCMP, executed a search warrant on a residence on Park Boulevard. Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and prescription pills, as well as cash, a replica handgun, money counter, and other items associated to drug trafficking.

Police arrested Jed Decoste, 34, of Lower South River, at the time of the warrant’s execution and faces four charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and four charges for Trafficking a Controlled Substance. A second person arrested is also facing charges related to the CDSA.

A release from the RCMP states the search warrant execution and other investigations related to the trafficking of illicit drugs is part of the ongoing effort to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the commitment to supporting healthier, safer communities in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.