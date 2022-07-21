RCMP Makes Presentation to Guysborough District Council

A delegation from the RCMP spoke to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council at the regular monthly council meeting on Wednesday. Cpl. Mike Wilson, who is based in the Canso detachment, reviewed the current staffing situation in the Guysborough District which includes Sherbrooke, Guysborough and Canso — there are no vacant positions.

Cpl. Wilson also reviewed statistics on the total number of police occurrences over the past fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. There were 1773 occurrences which include traffic and criminal code violations across the three detachments. Traffic violation warnings and summary offences were up due to a focus on traffic safety.

Const. Nathan Sparks told council that the RCMP would be rolling out body worn cameras in the province this year and he expected them to be in the Guysborough District this fall. Additional information on the introduction and use of body worn cameras would come as the implementation date of their use drew near.

MODG Warden Vernon Pitts said he has been pleased with the service that the RCMP has delivered in the municipality and his only ask of the detachments would be to see more community involvement / outreach.