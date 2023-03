The RCMP now have a place to call home in the Town of Mulgrave. At last night’s regular council meeting, council was told the key to the space made available in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre for the RCMP had been picked up by an officer. Prior to this time, officers could only patrol the town in their vehicles.

With more police presence in the town, council hopes to deter the prevalent problem of stunting and reckless driving on local streets.