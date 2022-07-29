RCMP Musical Ride in Antigonish a Big Success

CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff Teasdale said the RCMP musical ride in Antigonish

helped raise almost $ 10, 000 for his group.

Over two nights, the event brought in around 3, 200 visitors with a full house each night. Teasdale called the turn out tremendous, noting the funds raised will go directly into the CACL operational budget.

Teasdale thanked of the event` s sponsors and volunteers, as well as the RCMP, and media sponsor 989xfm.