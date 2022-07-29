Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

RCMP Musical Ride in Antigonish a Big Success

This entry was posted in News on .

CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff Teasdale said the RCMP musical ride in Antigonish

RCMP Musical Ride

helped raise almost $10,000 for his group.

Over two nights, the event brought in around 3,200 visitors with full house each night. Teasdale called the turn out tremendous, noting the funds raised will go directly into the CACL operational budget.

Teasdale thanked of the event`sponsors and volunteers, as well as the RCMP, and media sponsor 989xfm. 