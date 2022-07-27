RCMP Musical Ride in Antigonish This Week

CACL Antigonish is hosting the RCMP Musical Ride at the Antigonish Arena tonight and

tomorrow night. Doors open at 5:45 with the ride starting at 7 p.m..

CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff Teasdale said the Antigonish Kinsmen will host a barbeque at 5:30 p.m., with local equestrians taking to the floor before barrel racing starts at 6:30, followed by the Musical Ride. Afterwards, the public will be able to meet some of the horses and riders involved.

Teasdale said the event would not be possible without support from the Town and County of Antigonish, the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, the Antigonish Kinsmen, Kell’s Enterprises, and MacDonald Chrysler.

While this is a fundraiser for CACL, Teasdale said they kept the ticket prices affordable and accessible.

Seats are still available, and people can buy tickets at the venue, online, and at the CACL Cafe.