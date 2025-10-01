RCMP, Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and Medical Examiner Investigating Fire in Pomquet

Antigonish County District RCMP and partners agencies are investigating a fatal house fire in Pomquet.

On September 27 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP, fire services, and EHS responded to a structure fire on Monks Head Road in Pomquet. When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, remains were located inside the home. At this time, criminality is not believed to be a factor in the fire based on information and evidence gathered.

The investigation is ongoing in partnership with Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.