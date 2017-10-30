RCMP offers tips to motorists and pedestrians around Halloween

RCMP have a few tips to offer to keep celebrations safe this year. Today, families in the town and county of Antigonish are putting last minute touches on Halloween costumes in preparation for trick-or-treating tomorrow. TheRCMP have a few tips to offer to keep celebrations safe this year.

Constable Morgan MacPherson says that obeying crosswalk rules and diligent driving is very important. MacPherson recommends that parents make their children easy to see for motorists:

St.FX student athletes will help throughout the evening at crosswalks, making sure that children get to their destination safely.