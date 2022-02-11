RCMP Officer Charged with Uttering Threats

The province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has laid one charge against a member of the RCMP.

Cst. Dennis Gould will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on April 6, to face a charge of uttering threats. The charge against the officer relates to an incident on January 24, 2022, while he was off duty.

In the late evening of January 24th, the RCMP received a call from a friend of the Affected Party (AP) alleging Gould had made a threat to harm the affected party.

In accordance with the Police Act, RCMP referred the matter to SiRT, which assumed responsibility for the investigation.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. Investigations are under the direction and control of independent civilian director Felix Cacchione.

A public report summarizing the results of the investigation must be filed within three months after it is finished.