RCMP Officers Modernizing its Uniforms, switching to Navy Blue Uniform Shirts

The RCMP is modernizing its uniforms.

The change, which was announced last September, includes RCMP switching to navy-blue uniform shirts. The change is taking place on a province by province basis and things started with PEI and are now moving to Nova Scotia.

Antigonish RCMP Constable Christine Pelly, the community policing and school liaison officer, explained the shirts haven’t been changed since the mid-90s.

Pelly said the roll out began so local residents will see some members still wearing the grey shirts but it will change as officers receive the new shirts.