Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

RCMP Officers Modernizing its Uniforms, switching to Navy Blue Uniform Shirts

Mar 6, 2026 | Local News

The RCMP is modernizing its uniforms.

The change, which was announced last September, includes RCMP switching to navy-blue uniform shirts. The change is taking place on a province by province basis and things started with PEI and are now moving to Nova Scotia.

RCMP officer wearing a new uniform shirt. This new shirt, for the first time, is available in a female fit version and is made from more modern materials that enhance comfort and adaptability in different environments. (RCMP photo)

 

Antigonish RCMP Constable Christine Pelly, the community policing and school liaison officer, explained the shirts haven’t been changed since the mid-90s.

 

 

 

Pelly said the roll out began so local residents will see some members still wearing the grey shirts but it will change as officers receive the new shirts.


