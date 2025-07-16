RCMP Provide Update on Investigation into the Disappearance of Two Children in Pictou County, Lilly and Jack Sullivan

The Nova Scotia RCMP continue its investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan.

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit are leading the efforts under the Missing Persons Act, assisted by RCMP units in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, along with the National Centre of Missing Persons, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and provincial and municipal police agencies from Nova Scotia and other parts of Canada.

The work includes reviewing approximately 5,000 video files that have been obtained through a video canvass of Lansdowne Station and the surrounding areas, assessing more than 600 tips from the public, formally interviewing more than 60 people, including the administration of polygraph to some individuals, and forensic examination of materials.

Investigators encourage anyone with specific information on the whereabouts of Lilly and Jack is asked to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.