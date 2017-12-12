RCMP pull over another motorist in Antigonish for Excessive Speeding

A Dartmouth motorist has been charged for stunting over the weekend in Antigonish County. On Saturday afternoon at 3:00, a 32 year old male driver was charged for driving 157 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 104. The driver had two young children in the vehicle and was driving with a revoked license.

As a result, the male driver was charged for stunting and had his license suspended. His vehicle was also seized, and he was fined approximately $2,400.