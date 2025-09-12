RCMP Pull Over Five Motorists In Nova Scotia for Excessive Speeding in Early September

RCMP Nova Scotia Traffic Services says its officers stopped five stunt-speed drivers during the first seven days of September. Stunting is excessive speeding, where the motorists exceed the speed limit by 50 kilometres an hour or more.

Two of the five incidents were reported in Pictou County. An 18-year-old driver was stopped in Marshy Hope after police clocked a vehicle travelling 155 kilometres an hour in a 80 kilometre construction zone. The second driver, a 21-year-old, was stopped in Broadway after police recorded a car speeding at 167 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometre zone.

Both incidents occurred on September 7th