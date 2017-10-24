RCMP Reminding area residents of Halloween Safety

The RCMP will be holding checkpoints this week in the town and county of Antigonish, as families prepare for Halloween. The checkpoints, which will be held at different times throughout the week, will serve as a reminder for motorists and pedestrians to be cautious when trick-or-treating next Tuesday.

Constable Morgan MacPherson with the RCMP says that the checkpoints will serve as a reminder to be safe, and to enjoy the evening:

MacPherson says officers will be offering advise to children to avoid dark colored costumes, and to obey crosswalk rules. He says it is also very important to hold off on eating any candy until you get home and inspect for any abnormalities with the chocolate or candy.