RCMP Report a Fatality in Four Vehicle Crash on Highway 104 in Linwood on Wednesday

Antigonish RCMP is investigating after a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Linwood.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police received notification of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Linwood. Police, fire and EHS attended the scene and found that a grey car had been stopped on Highway 104, as traffic was backed up due to construction. A grey station wagon did not slow down for the stopped traffic and rear-ended a white SUV. The white SUV was pushed forward into a stopped black car, which was then pushed forward into the stopped grey car. All four vehicles suffered significant damage as a result.

The driver and passenger of the grey car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries, but the passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver and passenger of the white SUV suffered minor injuries. The driver of the grey station wagon suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger of the grey station wagon suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Speed is believed to have been a factor.