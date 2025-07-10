RCMP Respond to several Collisions in the Cloverville and Port Hawkesbury areas

RCMP were called to a couple of collisions in the local area.

Antigonish RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision in Cloverville early Wednesday afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported and traffic was directed through the area.

A pedestrian was injured in a parking lot after being struck by a vehicle in Port Hawkesbury.

Inverness County District RCMP say on Wednesday morning, a parked 18-wheeler truck in a parking lot on Paint Street began to drive when it struck a pedestrian at low speed. The pedestrian was crossing in front of the truck.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman from Pirate Harbour, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital by EHS.