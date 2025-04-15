RCMP Retrieve four Stolen Firearms Near a School in Whycocomagh

Inverness County District RCMP have recovered four stolen firearms near a school in Whycocomagh.
Police were alerted on April 10th at around 2 pm that the guns were found on the ground near the school.
The firearms were rusty and covered in grass. Investigators determined the guns were stolen during a break-and-enter in Whycocomagh in June, 2024.
Anyone with information on the stolen firearms is aksed to contact police at 902-490-5020. If you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 App.