RCMP Review Harassing Messages Sent to Mayor Laurie Boucher

Antigonish RCMP confirm they have received reports of harassing messages sent to Town

Mayor Laurie Boucher. Boucher got the messages as Town and County Councils recently voted in favour of moving forward with consolidation.

Late last week, the CAO’s of the Town and County, in a joint message say they understand and respect varying views, differences of opionion and strong emotions some feel with respect to consolidation. But Jeff Lawrence and Glenn Horne say they feel obliged to speak up concerning the disrespect, taunting, intimidation and threats shown towards Town and County Councillors, Warden Owen McCarron and especially Mayor Laurie Boucher. Boucher, in pariticularly has been experiencing personal attacks, anonymous voicemails, and defamatory social media comments, some of which have been reported to the RCMP.

Antigonish RCMP Sergeant Warren MacBeath says police have reviewed the messages forwarded on to them. MacBeath says the messages are aggressive, rude, vulgar and include swearing. MacBeath says while none of the messages warrant criminal charges, police will keep them on file.