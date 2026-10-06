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RCMP say Increased Police Presence and Efforts by St. FX Led to a Quieter Homecoming Weekend

Oct 6, 2026 | Local News

From a policing perspective, it was a quieter St. FX Homecoming this year.
RCMP say officers were called to a number of outdoor parties that were large and off-campus, but police didn’t receive any reports of property representatives being uncooperative with officers;  and they did put a stop to the gatherings and the noise when requested to do so.  RCMP were also called to the university for reports of several intoxicated persons.  However, compared to previous years, police believe they dealt with fewer cases of intoxication and reports of open liquor over the Homecoming Weekend.  RCMP attribute that to efforts by the university in making the campus a point of destination for the students as well as an increased police presence in town.  Police say the public was cooperative with officers for the most part and there were fewer offences.
There were several other incidents in the community during the weekend, including a sign displayed on an off-campus property that was condemned by university officials, saying it perpetuated Rape Culture.
While not speaking to that case directly, RCMP say there are several investigations that are open and ongoing; and by-law enforcement is aware of incidents at residences in the town.  Police say officers will be also in discussion with landlords, with discretion regarding nuisance by-law tickets and other matters that may be pending.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.