RCMP say Officers have Arrested Six Impaired Drivers Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties Recently

Nova Scotia RCMP North East Traffic Services announced they arrested six impaired day time drivers since January 19. The traffic unit, which covers Antigonish, Pictou, and Guysborough Counties, used a number of methods of identifying the five drug impaired drivers and one alcohol impaired driver. All of the arrests happened between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m..

Police arrested a 61-year-old Pictou man in Pleasant Valley for drug impaired driving, a 49 year old man from Port Hood for alcohol impaired driving in Kemptown, a 38 year-old Antigonish county woman in Antigonish for drug impaired driving, a 60-year-old Pictou County man in Sutherland’s River for drug impaired driving, a 54 year-old Pictou County man in Lyons Brook for drug impaired driving, and a 26 year-old Pictou County man in Chance Harbour for drug impaired driving.

The police are remind residents that impaired driving is a serious risk to all. If another drivers behaviour causes concern, residents are asked to contact the police.