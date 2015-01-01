RCMP Say Weather May Have Been a Factor in a Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 104 in Pictou County

RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Pictou County Tuesday.

On November 14, at approximately 6:26 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Sutherlands River. While on route, RCMP officers were advised that the crash involved up to six vehicles.

At the scene, RCMP officers learned that a Black BMW, a Grey Dodge RAM, a Grey Nissan Pathfinder, a Red Toyota Corolla were all travelling westbound on the highway when they collided.

Two people involved suffered minor injuries, including a 24 year-old Upper Kennetcook man who had stopped at the scene to render assistance.

At this time, investigators believe that weather conditions may have been a factor.