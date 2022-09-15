RCMP say 911 Calls of an Incident at the Antigonish Mall Unfounded and the Result of Swatting

An RCMP NS notification on Twitter states at 9:42 a.m. that Antigonish RCMP received two 911 calls of an armed man in a mask at the Antigonish Mall. The mall was placed on lockdown and numerous officer attended. The mall was cleared and no armed person was found.

Police state no one at the mall found an armed person and no one was seen on surveillance. The 911 calls came from other areas of Antigonish and not the mall. The complaint is unfounded and is the result of swatting. The lockdown was lifted.