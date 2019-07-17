RCMP say a number of Factors Have Led to Collisions at the Trunk 4/Beech Hill Intersection

While Antigonish County and the province look for a solution to traffic problems at an intersection troubling residents, police laid out how many collisions are taking place.

The Trunk 4 and Beech hill road intersection was reconfigured in 2017 along with the local highway twinning. From May, 2017, to May 2019, Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said police received reports of 11 collisions. When asked if that is an inordinate number, MacBeath said it’s definitely more than other intersections in the county. MacBeath said the province is aware of the collision numbers, noting police are trying to do extra enforcement in the area.

While he also pointed to an increase in traffic volume in the area, MacBeath said the overall umbrella causal factor is people having a difficult time adjusting to the flow of the intersection. This is a difficult obstacle for the province and police to overcome, he said.

Going forward, MacBeath pointed to the new commercial development going up near the current development, noting this will change the traffic pattern and flow again once it gets running.