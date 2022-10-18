RCMP says St. FX Homecoming was Similar to Recent Years

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said St. FX Homecoming this year was fairly typical of recent years.

MacBeath said the bulk of the activity was on Saturday, noting there was a lot of police and

security people out in force. Overall, police issued 42 liquor control act violations, including public intoxication, open liquor, and underage drinking, nine traffic related tickets, and housed 11 people in cells, primarily for being intoxicated in public.

He said this information will be passed along to the university and local municipal governments.

MacBeath said everything went fairly well, noting it’s never perfect. He said there were some large gatherings, but there was no illegal, unauthorized, or unsanctioned off-campus events like the ones people saw in Halifax during Dalhousie University’s recent homecoming.