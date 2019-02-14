RCMP Search for Missing Pictou County Man

Pictou RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Wallace Harry MacLean.

MacLean was last seen on February 7 and police are concerned for his safety.

MacLean is believed to have left a residence on Shore Rd. in Merigomish in his 2009 light blue Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pick-up truck bearing Nova Scotia license plate FZF084.

MacLean is described as caucasian, 5-foot-11, with grey hair and hazel eyes, and he wears glasses. He is known to frequent coffee shops in the area.

Anyone with information on MacLean’s whereabouts is

asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).