RCMP Searching for Missing Pictou County Man

Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 41-year-old Stephen Forsyth, last seen on April 29 in West River Station, on Graham Rd. Forsyth is described as white, 5-foot-9, with a medium build, short dark red hair and red facial hair. Forsyth was last seen wearing a dark shirt, grey jeans and had a white scarf/mask. Forsyth also has access to a vehicle, which is a blue 2018 Dodge Ram with Nova Scotia plate FVN736. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephen Forsyth is asked to contact Pictou County RCMP at 902-485-4333 Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.