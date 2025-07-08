RCMP Seeks Information from the Public on Two Incidents Over the Weekend in Antigonish involving Molotov Cocktail and Fireworks

Antigonish County District RCMP is seeking information from local residents following two incidents in the town over the weekend.

Police say at around 1:25 Sunday morning, officers and firefighters were called to a report of several Molotov cocktails being thrown at a home and a vehicle on Martin Street.

At the scene, officers seized several glass bottles containing fuel. The items have been forwarded to RCMP Forensic Identification Services for analysis. Two people wearing black hoodies were seen leaving the area in a dark GMC vehicle.

Later that morning, at approximately 4:15 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of fireworks being shot at a residence on Xavier Drive.

Officers believe the two incidents are related and the investigation is ongoing.