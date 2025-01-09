RCMP Seeks Nathan Timothy Hale of Westville, wanted on a Province-Wide Warrant

Pictou County District RCMP is for a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Nathan Timothy Hale, 38, of Westville, is wanted and faces a number of charges, including six counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, seven counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Hale is described as 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police made several attempts to locate Hale, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Hale is asked to refrain from approaching him and to contact Pictou County District RCMP at (902) 485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.