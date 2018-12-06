RCMP Seeks Public’s Help in Suspicious Death in Waycobah

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate the suspicious death in a First Nations community.

RCMP say 22-year-old woman was found deceased in a home on Highway 105 in Waycobah on October 24. The woman`s two infant children were also in the home at the time but were not harmed.

The RCMP`s Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, and the community of Waycobah.

Sgt. Glenn Bonvie of the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit said the incident impacts an entire community that is still looking for answers. He added such investigations are complicated and take time.

Sgt. Bonvie said the police do not believe the incident to be a random act and asked the public to come forward with any information that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to call Waycobah RCMP at 902-756-3371 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.