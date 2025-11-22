RCMP Seeks Public’s in a Crash at Aulds Cove

The Inverness County District RCMP is seeking information from the public about a two vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 104 at Aulds Cove.

Police say at 8:12 a.m., RCMP say officers, EHS and local firefighters were called to the scene of the crash. Officers learned an eastbound Cadillac ATS which had been driving erratically, struck a westbound Buick 202. The Buick hit the guardrail and flipped on its roof.

The driver of the Buick, a 51-year-old man from Troy wasn’t hurt. The passenger in the Buick, a 21-year-old woman from Port Hawkesbury, was taken to hospital by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Cadillac fled the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Newtown Road in Newtown. The driver has not been located.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the collision, who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact the Inverness County Disrict RCMP at 902-258-2213. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.