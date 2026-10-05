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RCMP Seize 9 Firearms in Guysborough County

Oct 5, 2026 | Local News

Guysborough County District RCMP have charged a Steep Creek man after officers seized 9 firearms during a search.
On September 28th, RCMP received a report of a home invasion involving a gun that occurred two days earlier.  Officers learned that a man armed with a firearm had entered a home known to him, damaged property and assaulted a person in the home before leaving.  No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
Police searched a home on October 1st that police allege is associated to the man.  They were assisted by the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, Explosives Disposal Unit, Police Dog Services and a drone operator.  Of the nine firearms seized, four were shotguns, another three were rifles, along with ammunition.
56-year-old Jody Michael Decoste has been charged with Assault, Uttering Threats, and four weapons-related counts including Pointing a Firearm with Intent.  He appeared in court on October 1st and remains in custody.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.