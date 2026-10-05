RCMP Seize 9 Firearms in Guysborough County

Guysborough County District RCMP have charged a Steep Creek man after officers seized 9 firearms during a search.

On September 28th, RCMP received a report of a home invasion involving a gun that occurred two days earlier. Officers learned that a man armed with a firearm had entered a home known to him, damaged property and assaulted a person in the home before leaving. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Police searched a home on October 1st that police allege is associated to the man. They were assisted by the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, Explosives Disposal Unit, Police Dog Services and a drone operator. Of the nine firearms seized, four were shotguns, another three were rifles, along with ammunition.

56-year-old Jody Michael Decoste has been charged with Assault, Uttering Threats, and four weapons-related counts including Pointing a Firearm with Intent. He appeared in court on October 1st and remains in custody.