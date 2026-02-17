RCMP Seize Cannabis and Unstamped Tobacco destined for Canso

RCMP officers seized cannabis and unstamped tobacco destined for Canso. A man and a woman were also arrested.

On Friday, the Guysborough District RCMP, with assistance from their counterparts in Antigonish County and the Antigonish-Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit, initiated a targeted traffic stop on a vehicle in James River. It was part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. The vehicle was believed to be returning to Canso from Ontario when it was stopped.

Officers seized a quantity of shatter, psilocybin, hashish, cannabis and cash, about 175,000 unstamped cigarettes and 18 bottles of alcohol.

The 61-year-old man and 60-year-old woman, both from Hazel Hill were arrested and release on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 27th. The pair will face multiple charges for the illegal sale of cannabis and tobacco products.