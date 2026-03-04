RCMP Seize Cannabis from Five Storefront Locations Across the Province, including Three Locally

The Northeast Nova District RCMP announced they conducted inspections at five illegal cannabis storefronts and seized illegal cannabis.

On March 3, under the authority of the Nova Scotia Cannabis Control Act, officers conducted inspections at illegal cannabis storefronts in Eskasoni First Nation, Potlotek First Nation, Paq’tnkek First Nation, Waycobah First Nation, and Digby.

During the inspections of the five locations, officers issued summary offence tickets and seized illegal cannabis products. The investigations are ongoing and police say more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.