RCMP Seize Tobacco and Cash following a Traffic Stop in Antigonish County

Antigonish County District RCMP charged two men after a traffic stop resulted in a tobacco

seizure in Dagger Woods.

On May 3, at approximately 8:21 p.m. Antigonish County District RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver. RCMP officers, quickly located the vehicle and completed a traffic stop on Hwy. 104 near Dagger Woods.

During his interaction with officers, the driver did not show sign of impairment. However, information and evidence gathered during the vehicle stop led to the seizure of approximately 150,000 illegal cigarettes and large sum of cash. The vehicle was also seized.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested safely.

Mihai Valentin Stoicheci, 53, of Ontario, and Samuel Peter Blakeley, 40, of Yarmouth, each face charges of Unlawfully Possessing Unstamped Tobacco, Possessing Tobacco on Which Tax has Not Been Paid, Possessing Tobacco Not Bearing a Prescribed Mark, Selling Tobacco Products and Raw Leaf Tobacco, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Both men, who were later released on conditions, are scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 28, at 9:30 a.m.