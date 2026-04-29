RCMP Seize Unstamped Cigarettes and Arrest a Man following a Traffic Stop in Antigonish County

Antigonish County District RCMP seized approximately 1.6 million unstamped cigarettes and arrested an 18-year-old man after a traffic stop near Havre Boucher.
On April 26, at approximately 4:54 p.m., an Antigonish County District RCMP officer was conducting proactive traffic patrols on Highway 104 near Havre Boucher when they observed a U-Haul truck veering in and out of its driving lane. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Through an inspection of the vehicle, the officer observed a large quantity of what was believed to be cartons of unstamped tobacco. The driver was safely arrested under the Excise Act and the vehicle was seized.
A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 160 cases of unstamped cigarettes.
The 18-year-old male driver from Riverview, New Brunswick, was released to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court at a future date. He is expected to face charges under the Excise Act and the Nova Scotia Revenue Act.
The Nova Scotia Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division has been engaged and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.