RCMP Seize Unstamped Cigarettes and Arrest a Man following a Traffic Stop in Antigonish County

On April 26, at approximately 4:54 p.m., an Antigonish County District RCMP officer was conducting proactive traffic patrols on Highway 104 near Havre Boucher when they observed a U-Haul truck veering in and out of its driving lane. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Through an inspection of the vehicle, the officer observed a large quantity of what was believed to be cartons of unstamped tobacco. The driver was safely arrested under the Excise Act and the vehicle was seized.