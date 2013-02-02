RCMP Seize Weapons and Drugs and Charge Three Men following the Search of Two Homes in Pictou

Three men face charges following a search of two homes in Pictou.

On February 15, at approximately 9:30 a.m. RCMP officers from Pictou County District RCMP SCEU, with the assistance of Pictou County District RCMP General Duty, Stellarton Police Service and Westville Police Service, executed search warrants at two homes on St. Andrew’s Street.

At the homes, police safely arrested three men then located and seized what appeared to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription medications, unstamped tobacco, and multiple unsecure firearms.

Wayne Brian Ives, 41, from Pictou, faces 18 drug, tobacco, and fire arms related charges, while Robert William Bowser, 47, from Pictou, faces five firearm and substance related charges, and Dion Blair Thompson, 46, from Pictou faces two substance related charges and a count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Authorities released all three men on conditions, and they are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on May 13.