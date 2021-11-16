RCMP Shares Actions Taken with Antigonish Town Council on Noise and Speeding Complaints by Residents

Antigonish RCMP Sergeant Warren MacBeath made a return appearance to a regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council last night to discuss actions taken by police following public concerns regarding things like speeding and noisy mufflers in the area.

MacBeath pointed to a pair of joint traffic enforcement initiatives involving Northeast Traffic

Services, Antigonish By-Law Officers and Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspectors. The initiatives, which took place on October 21 and November 4, resulted in police issuing 40 tickets and 31 vehicles failing inspection.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she was happy to hear the results coming out of the policing initiatives.

With the holidays coming up, MacBeath said police will be looking at making sure people remain safe on the roads and will hold a similar traffic initiative sometime in the next month.