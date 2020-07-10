RCMP Use A Spike Belt to Stop A Motorist Evading Police

Police are still searching for suspects after two men fled during a pursuit.

Inverness District RCMP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver near a service station on Hwy. 105 in Whycocomagh at 9 a.m. Wednesday. An RCMP officer in the area attempted to stop the vehicle however the driver refused and fled the area in the vehicle with two other people inside.

Police continued to patrol the area and they located the vehicle parked in a driveway. They used the police vehicle to block the suspect vehicle in the driveway. The driver then drove through the yard and got back on the road by using another driveway. The RCMP officer again attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but backed off due to safety concerns. The vehicle description was passed on to neighbouring detachments and Cape Breton Regional Police.

Eskasoni RCMP were ready with a spike belt in the area of Christmas Island, and safely disabled the suspect vehicle as it approached. The three occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot, into the woods. Officers called in two police dogs to assist with the search. Police arrested on male passenger who came out of the woods. The 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines faces a charge of Resisting Arrest. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 28.

The search for the driver and remaining passenger, as well as the investigation, is ongoing.