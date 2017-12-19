RCMP stage more than 150 Checkpoints province-wide in December 2nd, charging five with Impaired Driving

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers across the province charged five motorists with impaired driving and issued 13 roadside suspensions as part of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day held on December 2nd. The Mounties set up more than 150 checkpoints on that day as part of its effort to remove impaired drivers from the road.

The 13 people issued driving suspensions had a blood alcohol reading of 50 to 80 milligrams. Four of the five charged with impaired driving were impaired by alcohol, the fifth by drugs.

If you suspect a motorist of impaired driving, please advise you to call 911.