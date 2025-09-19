RCMP Stop Four Motorists for Stunting over the Weekend in Pictou and Antigonish Counties

RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services say officers stopped four stunt-speeders over the weekend in Pictou and Antigonish Counties. Stunting is excessive speeding, where motorists exceed the speed limit by 50 kilometres an hour.

Two motorists were pulled over on Saturday. An 18-year-old driver from River Bourgeois was clocked at 165 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometre zone travelling Highway 104 eastbound at Addington Forks, Antigonish County. A 33-year-old driver from Richelieu, Quebec was stopped at Broadway, Pictou County after a car was recorded to be travelling at 163 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometre zone.

Two vehicles were stopped on Sunday, both in Antigonish County. An 18-year-old driver from Truro was detained by police after officers registered a car speeding at 167 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometre zone on radar. A 24-year-old motorist from Oakville, Ontario was pulled over at James River after a car was caught on radar speeding 162 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometre zone.

Each driver was fined $2,422.50. In addition, their drivers’ license was suspended for seven days and their car was impounded.