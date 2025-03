RCMP say officers have taken a man into custody after an armed person barricaded himself inside a home in Wagmatcook on Humes Rear Road late Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued several advisories Wednesday evening, advising the public to avoid the area. Several roads were closed.

At 8 last evening, RCMP indicated a man was taken into custody. The emergency alert was cancelled and highways and roads that were closed nearby were reopened. No further details have been released.