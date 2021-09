Antigonish RCMP say charges will be laid against a 33-year-old Paqtnkek man after police searched a home in the community and found a large quantity of fireworks. Police searched the home on Saqamaw Road on August 31st as part an Explosives Act investigation.

Police say the man will be charged with Unlawfully Selling Explosives and Breach of Conditions. The man was released form custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court at a later date.