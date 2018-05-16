RCMP to step up Check Points during Canada Road Safety Week

May 15 to 21, and National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, which falls on May 19. Nova Scotia RCMP plan to conduct checkpoints during Canada Road Safety Week, which runsMay 15 to 21, and National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, which falls on May 19.

Sgt. Andrew Clarke of the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers are asking motorists to take all necessary precautions while on the road.

Clarke said police are targeting these items as they are the four main contributors to serious injury and fatal collisons in the counrty.

Drivers who come through checkpoints may encounter sobriety testing.

Failure or refusal to participate in any type of sobriety testing may result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving. These may include jail time, license suspension, fines and/or being sentenced to driver rehab. Newly licensed drivers are subject to different requirements and are not permitted to consume any alcohol before getting behind the wheel.